Expand Muted Vol. 1 by Miranda Mundt 'Muted Vol. 1' by Miranda Mundt

The first 27 episodes of Miranda Mundt’s popular webtoon “Muted” are bound in book form in this graphic adaptation. Camille is the teenage witch expected to assume a lead role in the family’s sorcery enterprise by her domineering Aunt Athalie, but somehow, she blows the rituals. She can never get anything right! (Her aunt uses a “tracking spell” to monitor Camille’s movements—who says fiction is stranger than fact?) The text is good at fathoming Camille’s adolescent anxiety, the gnawing repetition of self-doubt and the lightness of her spirit in the face of challenges.

Buy Muted on Amazon here.

Paid link