‘Naked City’ by Eric Drooker

Do young women still stand at the roadside, guitar and suitcase at their feet, with thumbs up for a ride? Well, Izzy, Naked City’s protagonist, learns soon enough that women drivers are a safer bet then men. Manhattan towers on the horizon as Izzy heads toward the city of her dreams.

Eric Drooker’s Naked City is a graphic novel superbly rendered for its organic, unshowy, unforced marriage of succinct sentences embedded with striking pictures. The tone is hopeful as Izzy faces self-doubt and overcomes frustration as she explores herself and her new surroundings. She falls into the employ of an elderly painter, a photo realist in search of a model. “My whole life is a curious melody, a song with words I don’t yet know,” she tells him. “My life is a series of pictures, some pretty, some ugly,” he replies. He gives her a piece of advice. “Art is a hustle, my dear, a non-stop hustle. You’ve gotta work like crazy.”

We hope it all works out for the endearing characters of Naked City.

