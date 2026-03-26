New and Veteran Writers Invited to Door County Writing Conference

× Expand Image courtesy Write On, Door County Third Annual Writing on the Door Conference - Promo Image

Write On, Door County presents the Third Annual Writing on the Door Conference, Friday and Saturday, April 24-25, at Stone Harbor Resort and Conference Center in downtown Sturgeon Bay. Multi-genre writer Kathleen Rooney serves as keynote speaker. Registration for the conference is $350, with single day registrations available for $200.

Expand Photo courtesy Write On, Door County Kathleen Rooney Kathleen Rooney

The conference welcomes those who are new to writing, as well as those who have been writing for years. Among the panel discussions are an inside look at publishing with author Rooney, who is also the co-founder and publisher of Rose Metal Press; literary agent Chris Fischbach, formerly editor and publisher at Coffee House Press; and Katie Dublinski, managing editor at Graywolf Press. Other discussion topics include balancing writing with parenting, caretaking, and working full-time and four writers’ experiences as their books are published.

There are breakout tracks for those new to writing as well as those who are interested in writing as a career. Other tracks explore various aspects of writing both fiction and nonfiction and poetry.

Expand Photo courtesy Write On, Door County Writing on the Door - Book Shop Attendees purchase books at Writing on the Door

In addition to the three literary professionals, presenters include Tina Jenkins Bell, Steven Espada Dawson, Tamara Dean, Eric Diekhans, Marianne Fons, Roland Jackson, Catherine Jagoe, Karol Lagodzki, Kyle Tran Myhre, Tiffany Rodriquez-Lee, Martin Seay, Angie Trudell Vasquez and Liza Wiemer.

For more information and to register, visit www.writeondoorcounty.org.

Write On, Door County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Write On conducts programs to inspire people to write and share their stories at various venues throughout Door County.