New Year, New Books!

While you may already be busy reading the books you received over the holidays, it’s never too soon to begin looking for your next good read. Check out this sample of local book events happening this month and you may just discover a new favorite author.

'Rough Magic' by Jonathan Gillard Daly

Actor turned author Jonathan Gillard Daly will appear on Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Boswell Books to discuss his new memoir, Rough Magic: Scenes from an Actor’s Life. The book follows the Daly’s life of a creative, yet introverted boy who surprises himself when he becomes a professional stage actor when he grows up. You may recall Daly as a popular, longtime Milwaukee Repertory Theatre actor. In Rough Magic, Daly gives us an insider's view of theater life, and on living life as an actor, both on and off stage. This free event does require registration.

'What happened to Rachel Riley?' by Claire Swinarski

A book release and signing party will be held on Jan. 10, 6 p.m. at Books & Company in Oconomowoc for native Wisconsinite and author Claire Swinarski for her new book What happened to Rachel Riley?. The pre-teen novel focuses on the story of two eighth graders, one is the formerly popular Rachel Riley, and the other is Anna Hunt, the new girl at school with a penchant for mysteries and podcasts. Anna decides to solve the mystery of why Rachel is now a social pariah by creating her own podcast. Anna may discover a bigger truth than she had ever guessed. Reserve a spot for this free event here.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

'Birds and Us' by Tim Birkhead

If you are already itching for spring weather, or maybe just dream of warmer days to come, join author Tim Birkhead for a virtual program event on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. presented by Boswell Books and Schlitz Audubon Nature Center. Birkhead is both an author and renowned ornithologist and will be talking about his new book Birds and Us which is a deep dive on the ways the relationship between humans and birds has evolved from the earliest days of humans and looking ahead to our shared future. It is a fascinating history to reflect on and may make you look at birds in a whole new way. Register in advance here for this free virtual event.

It’s that magical time of year for area poetry fans - Woodland Pattern is hosting their 29th annual Poetry Marathon and Benefit on Jan. 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. -10 p.m. both days. This year’s online event will feature more than 300 poets, musicians, and moving image artists from Milwaukee, as well as global participants. There are official watch parties scheduled at Black Husky Brewing, 5-Points Art Gallery, and at Woodland Pattern too. Visit their website for more information.