Expand Nightmares and Daydreams A.C. 2020, by Mirko Ilić

Nightmares and Daydreams A.C. 2020 is not a graphic novel but a sequence of mood-sustaining images. In that book, the Bosnian-born, New York designer and comic artist ponders his experience during the Covid catastrophe that continues to ripple through politics, public policy and the arts.

Ilić the actor in many frames, pensive but determined. He depicts himself starring from his window at passing clouds, walking New York’s strangely empty streets, riding a vacant subway car, huddled in bed—or fantasizing of falling from great heights or enduring Sisyphusian ordeals. Nightmares and Daydreams makes visual reference to great art of the past, including Giorgio de Chirico and Stanley Kubrick’s 2001. The color scheme is a Twilight Zone of greys that reflect the emotions many of us feel for 2020.

Get Nightmares and Daydreams on Amazon here.