Expand Norma Merrick Sklarek: Redefining Public, edited by Monica Ponce de Leon

Many of the structures Norma Merrick Sklarek helped design looked like the work of other midcentury modernist architects, but few architects working in those years looked like her.

In 1950, Sklarek was the only Black woman to graduate from Columbia with a BA in architecture. She went on to become the first Black woman licensed as an architect in New York and California. The editor of the new book on Sklarek, the fullest account to date, takes pains that emphasizing for “firstness” can obscure her real contributions as a hard-working member of her profession. Redefining Public sets out to reconstruct her accomplishments, buried in the annals of a field whose top names tend to take all the credit for collaborative projects. Also, there was sexism and racism. When Sklarek was hired by the prestigious firm of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, women architects of any complexion were unusual.

Despite its coffee-table-size, Redefining Public demands to be read. Photographs and renderings of buildings developed with her input, including the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and Terminal One at LA International Airport, illustrate the text-heavy book’s collection of essays that draw out Sklarek’s personality (and determination to succeed) along with press clips and extensive interviews with people who knew her.

Get Redefining Public on Amazon here.