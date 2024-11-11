November 2024 Milwaukee Book News

There are many excellent author appearances and book related events this month. Here is just a sampling of these events.

Expand The Killers' Terms by Kevin Kluesner

Wisconsin author Kevin Kluesner will appear in conversation with Archer Parquette at Boswell Book Company on November 14 at 6:30 p.m. Kluesner will discuss The Killers’ Terms, the third installment in his thrilling Cole Huebsch mystery series. As a Milwaukee FBI agent, protagonist Cole Huebsch has already faced challenges in the first two books of the series, Killer Serman and Killer Speech, but nothing could have prepared him for the events of this new book. This time he has to cope with the brutal attack of the woman he loves, and while she fights for her life, he has to fight to bring those responsible to justice. It’s always fun to read books set in your own hometown, and Kluesner uses Milwaukee as a setting quite well. The Killer’s Terms will draw you in from page one, whether you’ve read the previous books or not. To register for this free event, visit eventbrite.com/e/kevin-kluesner-author-of-the-killers-terms-an-in-store.

Get The Killers' Terms at Amazon here.

Paid link

Wisconsin Romance

Expand To Sense a Passion by Audrey Lynden

If you prefer to warm up with a little Wisconsin-based romance, head to Boswell Book Company on November 15 at 6:30 p.m. when Audrey Lynden (pen name of Wisconsin author Tricia Quinnies) will appear in conversation with Jennifer Trethewey to talk about her newest novel, To Sense a Passion, the second book in her Reid Brothers series. If you are familiar with the quaint towns of Door County, you’ll love the setting of this novel in quiet Baileys Harbor. Lucy Maxwell has been helping her mother for years with her addictive behavior but now has chosen to make a new start by opening up a storefront for her online aromatherapy candle business in the small town of Baileys Harbor. Angus (Gus) Reid, a heartthrob TV star, has coincidentally returned to Baileys Harbor to aid his recovery from his own addictions away from Hollywood and ends up staying in the same rental house Lucy has been living in. Charmingly Lucy and Gus begin to grow closer, but you’ll have to read the novel to learn whether or not that’s enough for them to take a chance on one another. To attend this free event, visit eventbrite.com/e/audrey-lynden-author-of-to-sense-a-passion to register.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Get To Sense a Passion at Amazon here.

Paid link

Close to Home

× Expand United We Read 2024 banner

For people who like to have their local writer experience to hit even closer to home, head over to Woodland Pattern Bookstore, on November 15 at 7 p.m., for the latest installment of the United We Read reading series from the UWM Graduate Creative Writing Program’s students and faculty. This reading will feature students Ty Newcomb, Saundra Norton and Kurt Olsson, along with UWM Professor Kate Beutner. This is a free event, and registration isn’t required, but appreciated. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reading-united-we-read for details and registration.

Expand Milwaukee Public Library Book Sale 2024 banner

Book Sale

If you are looking to stock up on inexpensive books for cozy winter reading, stop in the Rotary Community Room at the Milwaukee Central Library on November 23, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for the Warm Up With a New Book sale. Everything is priced $6 or less, including new books for kids and young adults, and great deals on used books for kids and adults alike. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/413060098516160.