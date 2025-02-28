Expand 'One Life: The True Story of Sir Nicholas Winton and the Prague Kindertransport' by Barbara Winton 'One Life: The True Story of Sir Nicholas Winton and the Prague Kindertransport' by Barbara Winton

Over nine months, Nicholas Winton, a British stockbroker with progressive politics, saved 600 children from death. Cancelling a ski trip, he traveled to Czechoslovakia in 1939 on the brink of that nation’s invasion by Nazi Germany. He was part of a larger effort, the Kindertransport, that ferried some 10,000 vulnerable, mostly Jewish children to Britain, but in many respects operated independently. His daughter Barbara Winton tells his life story, describing an adventurer-activist in her rambling memory tour of scrapbooks and reminiscences. The story has enough drama for a Hollywood movie and has gotten a green light for a film starring Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter.

