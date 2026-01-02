Expand Open Socrates: The Case for a Philosophical Life, by Agnes Callard

Are you so busy with your life that you never ask the question: “Why am I doing any of this?” With Open Socrates, University of Chicago philosophy professor Agnes Callard calls us to do just that. Her Socratic perspective comes from a certain ancient Greek philosopher, bent on asking his fellow citizens annoying, uncomfortable questions. Regarded as a threat to the established order, Socrates was condemned to death by a jury of his peers, and still he kept up with the questions. He probably asked the men who voted “death”: “What’s so great about the jury system?”

The “unexamined life isn’t worth living” is a maxim attributed to Socrates, and he meant it. With no apparent false humility, he confessed that he knew little and was on a lifelong quest to find answers to his questions. Callard points out that unlike Socrates, most of us who claim to be on that journey already think we know the answers—we’re just looking for data to confirm our assumptions.

Being truly Socratic is hard work. Callard suggests that it might be necessary work if we hope to disentangle ourselves from our web of personal, social and political delusion. Open Socrates is out now in paperback.

Get Open Socrates at Amazon here.