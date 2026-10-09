Expand Pow! When UK Punk Went Pop 1980-84, by Tony Fletcher

Pow! isn’t as much a history of a certain moment as a memoir of being there. Tony Fletcher was 16 and eager and living at the world’s center, London, writing for a prominent new pop culture magazine, The Face. He also started his own zine, was befriended by Paul Weller and helped The Jam’s leader run a boutique record label. Of course, he found time to start his own band.

Remarkable accomplishments for a kid his age? Similar occurrences happened elsewhere, including Milwaukee, at a time when a new musical-cultural movement lowered entry barriers, allowing eagerness to carry the day. Fletcher met and befriended many British bands when writing band features meant hanging out for days and traveling with their entourages. Fletcher was surrounded by a creative flurry while aware of the social pressure of eventually conforming to expectations.

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