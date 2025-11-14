Expand Prague: The Heart of Europe by Cynthia Paces

With the fall of the Iron Curtain, Prague became a destination for bohemian tourists seeking Kafka’s city, a centuries old capital that had suffered minimal destruction during World War II. Cynthia Paces (College of New Jersey) relates Prague in swift, readable strokes through a narrative that inevitably becomes the story of the nation now known as the Czech Republic.

Prague began as a medieval hilltop fortress and became an important trading post on the trail that linked the Mediterranean to the Baltic. By Franz Kafka’s time, Prague was a modern metropolis built around a legacy of Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture, a city with a flourishing literary and artistic culture. As the capital of the independent Czechoslovakia that emerged after World War I, Prague promoted modernity but couldn’t extinguish antisemitism. The city fell to the Nazis without a shot fired and the screws of dictatorship tightened. Few Jews survived and thousands of Czechs were executed in a brutal regime of terror.

Prague barely enjoyed a respite before Stalin installed a Communist dictatorship, but by the ‘70s, the city was home to subculture of resistance, including playwright (and future Czech president) Vaclav Havel and the Velvet Underground-inspired band Plastic People of the Universe. With the end of Communism came the restoration of old street names, increased prosperity (and tourism), but also the rise of racist skinheads. Paces’ Prague packs all essential facts in a tightly written overview.

