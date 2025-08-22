Expand Pretend They are Dead: A Father’s Search for Truth by Steven Scott Eichenblatt 'Pretend They are Dead: A Father’s Search for Truth' by Steven Scott Eichenblatt

Parents can be mysterious worlds to their children. That sense of the unknown was only heightened for Steven Eichenblatt, whose father abruptly left the family when he was eight. The pain was compounded by the rapid arrival of a stepfather whose capricious cruelty was worthy of the Brothers Grimm.

Eichenblatt’s well composed, painful memoir is a case study of childhood-adolescent trauma. The author developed resilience in the face of emotional pain and a compensatory desire to be of service. As an attorney, he represented families of first responders who perished on 9/11 and has worked pro bono in cases involving children. Eichenblatt had a lot of bitterness to work through and became conscious to avoid the mistakes of the two men in his life who fell far short from the model of fatherhood. “My determination is to prevent a repeat of family tradition inspires me,” he writes.

Buy Pretend They are Dead on Amazon here.