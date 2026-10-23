Expand Racist by Design: Two Centuries of U.S. Immigration Control, by Kelly Lytle Hernandez

Kelly Lytle Hernandez (UCLA history professor) makes her case easily enough. The first immigration law passed by Congress (1803) excluded any freeborn “person of color.” The Chinese Exclusion Act (1882) limited Chinese arrivals until 1943. The Immigration Act (1924) was based on racial hierarchies that limited the number of arrivals not only from Asia and Africa but also from Southern and Eastern Europe. Lyndon Johnson was able to lift many of those restrictions in his Immigration Reform Act (1965) by prioritizing “family reunification,” implicitly favoring Canadian and European applicants.

However, as Hernandez explains, in the ‘70s, for the first time, “nonwhite migrants were lawfully entering the United States en masse,” claiming family preferences through marriages to local women by U.S. troops stationed abroad and marriages to U.S. citizens by international student visa holders. Together, those trends established an extended network of legal immigration options. In addition, large numbers of Vietnamese, Hmong and other defeated allies in U.S. wars were granted admission.

America’s “demographic revolution” of recent decades was an unintended consequence of the 1964 Reform Act, Hernandez concludes. She spends only a few pages on the current administration, whose racist policies are undisguised and self-evident.

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