Expand Reds: A Global History of Communism by Paul Mason

The totalitarian instinct lurks inside the left and the right, nurtured by conservatives and progressives. As Paul Mason argues in Reds, the struggle against unjust systems has given birth to worse systems.

Quoting one of his inspirations, the maverick Marxist philosopher Walter Benjamin, Mason advocates “taking control of memory, as it flashes up in a moment of danger.” We must remember what once happened to prepare for dangers facing us today. While the populist right currently constitutes the north pole of danger, through white-washing slavery and Holocaust denial, the south pole consists of leftists, sometimes marching under the cover of “anti-imperialism,” with a queasy fondness for terrorism and nostalgic feelings for Mao Zedong. In President Xi’s China, Mao’s mass murders have been airbrushed from history. No one is allowed to remember. Xi’s friend, Vladimir Putin, removed all commemorations of Stalin’s victims and has erected statues of Lenin in occupied Ukraine.

Reds begins as a chronicle of small c “communism,” an idea with roots in Buddhism, Christianity, ancient Greece and indigenous societies across the world. The word was capitalized as a coherent Communist philosophy in the 19th century by Karl Marx as a proposed alternative to the excesses of unrestrained capitalism. Vladimir Lenin is a relative latecomer to the narrative. He held power for only a short time, yet his specter haunted the world in the last century, and his restless ghost can be heard today, rattling chains of discontent.

Lenin branded himself as a disciple of Karl Marx and elevated himself as the apostle who fine-tuned Marx’s words into a dogma, Marxism-Leninism, the official doctrine of the Soviet Union and its emulators. What Marx would have thought about Lenin is a question that hovers unanswered. One hopes he would have been appalled.

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Despite the infamous repression of tsarist autocracy, the Russian state treated Lenin’s sedition with tender leniency. The scion of wealthy gentry was kept under arrest in his mother’s home, then sent to comfortable Siberian exile where he enjoyed ice skating and foraging for mushrooms and had time to write his first book. Under Lenin, Stalin and their successors, anyone as openly critical of the state would have suffered penalties including death, torture, psychiatric “hospitalization” and forced labor in Siberia.

While calling himself a fighter for human progress, Lenin’s lack of humanity was undisguised. When famine swept his Volga home district in 1892, the liberal intelligentsia organized soup kitchens and clinics. Lenin refused to help, declaring death and devastation as means for advancing the revolution.

Would Marx have advocated letting the peasants starve? “Despite his genius,” Mason writes, “Marx’s mature thought contains unresolved problems and clear errors” that explain how “Marxism was so easily hijacked after his death” by ruthless ideologues such as Lenin, Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot. Marx imagined the road to a better world would rise through revolution, followed by temporary regimes, a state that “will wither away” as people become free to assume individual and collective responsibility for their lives. Mason calls the emergence of Lenin the pivotal point of his global history. With Lenin’s ascent, Communism “loses its association with Utopian designs and begins to signify a ruthlessly enacted project of state power.”

In writings left in his desk during his lifetime and published only in the 1930s, Marx saw “state ownership and collectivism as essentially anti-human—even if they were better than capitalism.” Mason adds, “his ultimate goal was not the rule of the proletariat, nor even communism, but freedom.” Was Marx naïve about the inclinations of some of his followers?

Mason states his agenda at the onset: “a sustainable, egalitarian, technologically rich, and democratic society centered on universal values.” Reds is a warning to the left to be aware of Lenin’s ghost, cloaked in language of “woke” or “decolonization,” inspiring new forms of totalitarianism.

Get Reds on Amazon here.