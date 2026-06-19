Expand Royal Treatment: Jackie Robinson, Montreal, and the Breaking of Baseball’s Color Barrier, by Sean J. McLaughlin

Harrison Ford played it memorably. In 42, he co-starred as Branch Rickey, the Brooklyn Dodgers’ general manager determined to break the color line in American big-league baseball. Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman in the film) was the African American player who finally crossed that line, but not before he was given a hearty welcome outside his homeland, playing for the Montreal Royals.

Sean J. McLaughlin’s Royal Treatment follows Robinson’s sideway route from the Negro leagues to the majors. Born into a Georgia sharecropper family and raised in LA, Robinson excelled at every sport available to him. His “hypercompetitive nature” was, McLaughlin writes, “coupled with stoicism stemming from life’s experiences.” During his wartime posting in the Jim Crow south, Robinson drew national attention by standing up for his rights. Rickey thought he had the athletic skill and emotional resilience to be the Black player to cross the line without punching back at the haters. “I’m looking for a ballplayer with guts enough not to fight,” Rickey told him. Working carefully, Rickey sent Robinson to prove himself at the Dodgers’ AAS affiliate in Montreal.

Canada wasn’t innocent of racism but had little history of slavery (it was the Underground Railroad’s destination) or racial violence. Desegregated baseball teams popped up with few raised eyebrows during World War I, and afterward, Montreal, Canada’s most cosmopolitan city at the time, boasted its own Harlem, a thriving district of jazz and nightlife called Little Burgundy.

Robinson did not disappoint Montreal’s baseball fans, and his wife, Rachel, “managed her pregnancy in a mostly francophone neighborhood that showed her incredible grace.” Robinson never forgot, and neither did Montreal, where he returned several times for a hero’s welcome before his death in 1972.

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Get Royal Treatment on Amazon here.