Samer Ghani's ‘Memories of a Street Cat’ Documents a Decade of Shooting Live Music

× Expand Photo by Anna Rardin Samer Ghani Samer Ghani with his cat

Award-winning visual storyteller Samer Ghani is one of Milwaukee’s most decorated and hard-working cultural ambassadors, lauded for his versatility, vision and wisdom as a photographer, videographer, producer, director and journalist. Between being a top-tier collaborator, official partner of Visit Milwaukee and vice president of Cactus+, Ghani’s passion for capturing and documenting the beauty of Milwaukee culture coupled with his enthusiastic determination and advocacy for bringing his and fellow Milwaukeeans’ creative dreams come true is a testament to what collective power in local arts can look like. In March, Ghani released his first ever photo book, Memories of a Street Cat, which he describes as “my love letter to my many years of documenting live music in Milwaukee and beyond.”

Expand Photo by Samer Ghani 'Memories of a Street Cat' by Samer Ghani 'Memories of a Street Cat' by Samer Ghani

Published by DAYBREAK Magazine, Memories of a Street Cat chronicles the last ten years’ worth of Ghani’s work capturing concerts and performances across 271 pages, featuring iconic shots of Milwaukee artists and bands such as SistaStrings, Klassik, Buffalo Nichols, Soul Low, Flat Teeth, NilexNile, Ladybird, Garden Home, Diet Lite and more, as well as national acts Death Cab for Cutie, Brandi Carlile and Angels & Airwaves—all whom personally mean a great deal to Ghani.

“It was important to me to round off this chapter of my journey by honoring the work that I’ve done and the artists I was able to connect with,” he says. While acknowledging that he is not shooting live music as often these days, Ghani decided Memories of a Street Cat to be the most appropriate way to round off his milestone of shooting live music for more than a decade. "There's Easter eggs of my journey in there, and there’s a little bit of a narrative,” he explains. “SistaStrings is right at the end; that’s really important to me. Angels & Airwaves is in there, and even though that’s a band that doesn’t get a lot of wide popularity - that’s also a really important chapter in my journey, and so is Soul Low and Andy Kosanke.”

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Feline on the Hunt

Regarding the title, Ghani remarks, “I’m a cat dad.” He also likens himself documenting live music to being a feline out on the hunt. “I don’t really use flash or lights. Early out of my journey, due to limitations of not being able to afford quality camera parts and flashes, now it’s become part of my brand, and just like a street cat, I use low light to my advantage, and it’s become part of my visual standard.”

Putting Memories of a Street Cat together took about two years. Ghani worked closely with Tommy Moore of Studio DAYBREAK, whom he met while attending one of Vivarium’s first shows in early 2024. “Tommy in his infinite, clever wisdom left free copies of his magazine in the green room for the artists to read between sets,” Ghani recalls. “I saw it and was just struck by the quality of his beautiful work.”

Expand Photo by Samer Ghani Klassik Klassik

When the two linked up, Ghani provided Moore with thousands of photos spanning from early on in his career to his more recent work. “Tommy spent like 18 months making sense of all that,” Ghani notes. For the artists featured, Ghani deemed it necessary to have an objective third-party help him decide who would be in the book. “I frankly have such intense interpersonal relationships with a lot of the artists I work with,” he affirms. “When you work on something that has so much emotional depth, you end up getting to know the artists really well, so I had bonds with all these people, and I knew that I couldn’t make objective decisions. I really leaned on Tommy’s expertise to help me.”

Peppered throughout Memories of a Street Cat are quotes from featured local artists taken from interviews by Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild. “Early on in my journey, [Wild] was one of the first people to not only use my photos for their publications covering Milwaukee music, but he would credit me,” Ghani remembers. “As silly as it sounds, that added a level of legitimacy to what I was doing, which gave me a lot of fuel.” Ghani felt it made sense to pay homage to someone who was there from the very beginning. “Matt deserved a role and I’m really grateful that he spent time interviewing these artists.”

Ghani threw a Memories of a Street Cat release party at Cactus Club on March 25, complete with performances from Klassik, Garden Home, Known Moons, El Sebas and Living Room—several of whom are featured in the book.

Reflecting on the biggest things he learned about himself through putting out Memories of a Street Chat, Ghani shares, “Throughout the last decade of me working as an artist, I think every year that went by, I thought I was climbing a mountain, and the reality is that you’re always looking at the summit of a bigger mountain. It’s really humbling to know I was flying by the seat of my pants and learning in real-time, and I was failing every day until there was one success. I think that’s my biggest takeaway - that I still have a lot to learn.”

Ghani contends that there remains much for him to still discover within Milwaukee. “Every time I was scratching the surface of a great up-and-coming artist, there were like four more next to them. The talent is multiplying at an accelerated rate here, simply as the doors open and there’s more accessible venues and the scene is more inclusive. I think we’re really turning the corner in terms of arts and culture.”

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Memories of a Street Cat is available for purchase on Samer Ghani’s website.