Seven Rivers: A Journey through the Currents of Human History, by Vanessa Taylor

The Ganges is a goddess as well as a river, and the ancient Egyptians bestowed their prayers on a particular deity representing the Nile. Rivers were once regarded as sacred, but from earliest times, rivers were also sources of irrigable water and routes of commerce and conquest. As Vanessa Taylor mentions in her surprisingly engaging new book, the word “river” is the root of “rival,” whose original meaning was “person living on the opposite bank of a stream.”

Taylor (University of Greenwich historian) chose seven “world rivers,” excluding such obvious candidates as the Tigres and Euphrates in favor of the Nile, Danube, Niger, Mississippi, Ganges, Yangtze and a river close to her home, the Thames. The Thames is the river of London, linking the royal city to its former overseas empire whose jewel was India, whose existence has long been defined in part by the Ganges,

For each of her seven rivers, she explores the geography and how the region evolved over millions of years before its inevitable reshaping by humankind. She traces the network of tributaries and summarizes the ebb and flow of cultures on their banks. Many great rivers have been altered for shipping and harnessed to generate electric power. Damming usually involves submerging many square miles of land, erasing history, entire towns, endangering species.

Europe, Asia, Africa and North America are represented in Seven Rivers. Curiously, Taylor omits South America with its long, snaking Amazon, but as she mentions, those who write control the narrative, and the indigenous people of the Amazon —unlike Egypt, India or China—were innocent of writing. Her historical understanding is sophisticated, taking account of ecology and changing climate as well as conquest and politics. She understands that facts can have multiple meanings, and not all facts are knowable.

Seven Rivers succinctly summarizes many riverside histories, ranging from slavery in the U.S. and its ties to the Mississippi, to the Thames and the Roman conquest of England. She spends a few sentences marveling over Hadrian’s Wall, built by Rome to seal off barbaric Scotland. It was a remarkable feat of planning, and “they did this without the aid of Google Maps,” she quips.

