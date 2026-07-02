Expand Shakespeare on Sex: How Will’s Love Life Shaped the Plays and Liberated the World, by Marc Berley

It’s said that Japanese audiences love Shakespeare and follow every word—as translated into Japanese. For English speakers, much is lost in translation within our own language. That realization underlies Marc Berley’s Shakespeare on Sex. Unlike the dogmatic academics who find fault with Willim Shakespeare for out-of-context antisemitism, an apparent lack of concern over Western colonialism and other supposed blind spots, the former Rutgers English professor hails the Bard for his “fight for sexual freedom … part of his fight for liberty and individual sovereignty, which influenced the Founding Fathers who guided the American Revolution.”

Is Berley stretching his point until it snaps? Certainly, the main thrust of his thesis is true. “Sex abounds in Shakespeare,” he writes, along with lots of sex talk. It’s just that we can’t always understand what that talk means, and that has long been an interpretive barrier. “Anyone who misses the sex in The Taming of the Shrew is liable to make the mistake of thinking the play is misogynistic,” Berley writes. To unlock Shakespeare’s intentions, Berley includes a helpful glossary of sexual terms including “keen” (arousal), “corner” (vagina) and “tumble” (copulate).

Berley’s writing is breezy and strongly put. He must have been a blast at the podium in his Rutgers days.

Get Shakespeare on Sex on Amazon here.