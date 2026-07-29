Shepherd Express Book Club: July 2026

× Expand Book Club: January 2026

Each week, shepherdexpress.com posts reviews of new or recent books. These are not necessarily the books you hear about in mainstream media, but the books you ought to know about.

Our book reviews lean heavy on culture, especially music and film, but also on politics, history and social issues. A well informed, culturally literate public is essential for our democracy, and in an age of dumbed-down media, reading is more important than ever. The books reviewed at shepherdexpress.om survey some of the best current writing about the world we share.

Summer Reading Recommendations

Expand Photo by eternalcreative - Getty Images Woman reading on beach - Getty Images

In March, the Shepherd Express compiled a list of Milwaukee’s locally owned bookstores. We followed by asking those stores for summer reading recommendations and added our own picks.

David Thomson's ‘Life’ on Screen

Expand A Sudden Flicker of Light by David Thomson

David Thomson is the most challenging, perhaps the most eminent living film critic-historian. With the provocative A Sudden Flicker of Light, Thomson turns critical of the medium itself.

Ecocivilizaton: Making a World that Works for All, by Jeremy Lent

Expand Ecocivilizaton: Making a World that Works for All, by Jeremy Lent

Ecocivilization offers cogent descriptions of life on Earth in 2026. However, solving the problems it outlines requires faith in a revolution of the human spirit.

Midwest Author Finishes the ‘Logan’s Run’ Saga

Expand © United Artists Logan's Run - Film Poster A poster for 'Logan's Run' (1976)

Fifty years to the date of the release of the Logan’s Run film, a newly published novel completes William F. Nolan’s story.

Talking with Director Sydney Pollack

Expand 'Sydney Pollack: Collected Interviews', edited by Patrick McGilligan and Paul Cronin

Sydney Pollack (1943-2008) was a director who wanted to say important things and say them entertainingly. The filmmaker behind They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?, The Way We Were and Jeremiah Johnson is the subject of a new collection of interviews.