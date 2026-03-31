Shepherd Express Book Club: March 2026

× Expand Book Club: January 2026

Each week, shepherdexpress.com posts reviews of new or recent books. These are not necessarily the books you hear about in mainstream media, but the books you ought to know about.

Our book reviews lean heavy on culture, especially music and film, but also on politics, history and social issues. A well informed, culturally literate public is essential for our democracy, and in an age of dumbed-down media, reading is more important than ever. The books reviewed at shepherdexpress.om survey some of the best current writing about the world we share.

Recent Reviews Include:

Elaine Sciolino, Adventures in the Louvre: How to Fall in Love with the World’s Greatest Museum

Expand Adventures in the Louvre: How to Fall in Love with the World’s Greatest Museum, by Elaine Sciolino

The Louvre is the word most associated with “art museum” across the world. In Adventures in the Louvre, the New York Time’s Elaine Sciolino draws a vivid panorama, surveying the vast structure and its wealth of contents with a personal touch and a solid grasp of art history.

Fast & Furious Franchising

Expand Fast and Furious Franchising How the Serialized Blockbuster Remade Hollywood by Dan Hassler-Forest

The author does good work deconstructing the assumptions behind the plotting and casting of one of the world's biggest movie franchises.

Randolph Lewis, Bummerland: Ruin and Restoration in Trump’s New America

Expand Bummerland: Ruin and Restoration in Trump’s New America, by Randolph Lewis

American studies professor Randolph Lewis (University of Texas at Austin) takes readers on a bumpy ride across an America whose best values are in ruins, potholed by corruption, and rutted by distracted indifference.

George Newman, How Great Ideas Happen: The Hidden Steps Behind Breakthrough Success

Expand How Great Ideas Happen: The Hidden Steps Behind Breakthrough Success, by George Newman

The author argues, persuasively, that creativity is “not a rare gift but a universal human capacity waiting to be unlocked through exploration and connection.”

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How Desi Arnaz Revolutionized TV (and Loved Lucy)

Expand 'A Book (Expanded Edition) by Desi Arnaz

Arnaz’s ethnicity was a problem for network executives wary of an interracial couple in prime time. But of course, Arnaz and Ball were famously married in real life, and like millions of immigrants in American history, he didn’t allow obstacles to stop him.

Matthew F. Delmont, Until the Last Gun is Silent: A Story of Patriotism, the Vietnam War, and the Fight for America’s Soul

Expand Until the Last Gun is Silent: A Story of Patriotism, the Vietnam War, and the Fight for America’s Soul, by Matthew F. Delmont

The author frames Black American responses to Vietnam through the lives of Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife and collaborator, and Dwight “Skip” Johnson, a GI decorated with the Medal of Honor.