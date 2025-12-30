Shepherd Express Book Club

Each week, Shepherd Express posts reviews of new or recent books. These are not necessarily the books you hear about in mainstream media, but the books you ought to know about.

Our book reviews lean heavy on culture, especially music and film, but also on politics, history and social issues. A well informed, culturally literate public is essential for our democracy, and in an age of dumbed-down media, reading is more important than ever. The books reviewed at shepherdexpress.om survey some of the best current writing about the world we share. 

Recent Reviews Include: 

Cory Doctorow, Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What to Do About It 

Dave Schilling, Horror’s New Wave: 15 Years of Blumhouse 

Ron Rosenbaum, Bob Dylan: Things Have Changed 

Jochen Hellbeck, World Enemy No. 1: Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia and the Fate of the Jews 

Jonathan M. Metzl, What We’ve Become: Living and Dying in a Country of Arms 

Scott Eyman, Joan Crawford: A Woman’s Face