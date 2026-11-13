Expand Some Things Don’t Burn: Art, Activism, and Arson at the Bugle American, by Aurore Sibley

In the early hours of February 22, 1975, a firebomb was hurled into the Riverwest office-home of the Bugle American. The Bugle was Milwaukee’s underground weekly newspaper (“alternative” had not yet been coined and commodified) and was the voice of difference and dissent in a city of conformity. The building’s six inhabitants, including a young child, escaped unharmed, but the structure was gutted, typewriters melted by the heat and most everything—save the critically important typesetting machine—was destroyed. Despite the damage and their close brush with death, the staff, buoyed by community support, published the next issue without pause. The Bugle lasted another three and a half years.

Aurore Sibley, daughter of the Bugle’s music editor, Gary Peterson, tells the paper’s story in Some Things Don’t Burn. At its peak, the Bugle American combined tough investigative reporting, sophisticated cultural analysis and hip music coverage (including extensive interviews with Patti Smith and Frank Zappa). The Bugle also had a humorous sensibility derived in part from cofounder Denis Kitchen, who soon became a major force in the comix industry. The Bugle became a forum for other talented Milwaukee cartoonists, illustrators and photographers. It was also a place for beginners. Full disclosure: My career began at the Bugle, and I’m quoted in Some Things Don’t Burn.

Sibley shows that the Bugle gave voice to an array of Milwaukeeans disaffected by the mainstream banality of ‘70s heartland America. She even devotes a chapter to reprinting letters to the editors, brimming with lively affirmation and disagreement. The Bugle was avidly read and important to its readers.

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So who hated it enough to firebomb its office and try killing its staff? Among the suspects were elements of the Milwaukee Police Department. Under Chief Harold Breier, “subversives” were under surveillance; the Bugle’s sales reps were routinely tailed by unmarked cop cars. To step out of line in Milwaukee meant walking into a zone resembling East Germany more than the American ideal. Some also thought the bombing was the work of Waupun prison guards, angry at the Bugle’s incisive coverage of Wisconsin’s medieval prison system.

In 1976 the Bugle’s Peter Spielman applied under Wisconsin state law for access to the Milwaukee Police files on the Bugle. They amounted to hundreds of pages; he was allowed to copy them at $2.60 per sheet, an expensive fee in Bicentennial dollars. Spielman was able to deduce that other, hidden files existed on individuals associated with the Bugle. Afterward, his apartment was burglarized and his files rifled. The Bugle bombing sits in a cold case file, probably never to be reopened.

Why did the Bugle American fold in 1978? Arson couldn’t stop the presses, but insufficient revenue spelled the end.

Aurore Sibley will talk about Some Things Don’t Burn in discussion with me, 6:30 p.m., November 17 at Boswell Book Company, 2559 N. Downer Ave.

Get Some Things Don't Burn on Amazon here.