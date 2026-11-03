Tabletop Bookshelf: A Bookstore for Indie RPGs and Solo Games

× Expand Photo by Tom Gibes Tabletop Bookshelf

Gaming enthusiast Tom Gibes recently turned his online retail business into a thriving storefront and gaming lounge in Walker’s Point. Tabletop Bookshelf (134 W. Pittsburgh Ave.) is Milwaukee’s only independent bookstore focused on indie tabletop role-playing games (RPGs) and solo games rather than mainstream titles, working directly with small-press publishers and creators to curate its megacorp-free selection. Tabletop Bookshelf is open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are a game store but also a bookstore,” Gibes says. “There’s some really great books in here. Dungeon Crawler Carl is a great example—we brought that in because everyone is talking about it, and we also have this local creator Bewitched Between Bindings making candles themed after Dungeon Crawler Carl, so it’s a perfect pairing.”

Books and games at Tabletop Bookshelf are arranged by type or genre. The store features a hefty selection of fiction, nonfiction and manga with an emphasis on horror, sci-fi and fantasy. Recent additions include solo games like Manifesto, I Am A Guillotine and The Walden Paradox plus multiplayer RPGs Mothership and Daggerheart. Gibes notes titles like The Invention of Murder and games like The Quest Kids and Dungeon Breakout have sold fast.

Classic Board Games

× Expand Photo by Tom Gibes Tabletop Bookshelf

The nonfiction section includes crafting books for activities like drawing one’s favorite character or making a fantasy map. The store carries some classic board games, old-school adventures, tarot games and puzzles. Gaming supplies like dice, cards, miniatures and terrain are for sale, and players in the lounge may purchase snacks and beverages from the cooler.

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On the lounge side, which is decorated with a mural by Adam Melster of ACM Designs, are reservable gaming tables and the private Obsidian room. Those with reservations are granted access to Tabletop Bookshelf’s library of over 100 board, card and tabletop RPGs. A zine wall near the checkout counter is stocked with lots of solo games. Every Wednesday, Tabletop Bookshelf hosts events like book club or learn-to-play plus a community game every Friday; the full calendar of events is available on its website.

Gibes grew up interested in fantasy stories, having been exposed to the world of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) by way of his older brother. “When I discovered there was an option to play in those worlds, it was very appealing to me,” he recalls. Gibes cites fantasy RPG Perils & Princesses as his personal favorite game.

Rising Popularity

After working for Kohl’s and in other corporate environments for many years, Gibes launched Tabletop Bookshelf as an online business in December 2023. “I had built up years of experience in technology and retail, and I saw that independent role-playing games could be represented better in the online space. For me personally, I found discovering and buying this stuff very difficult.” He created Tabletop Bookshelf to solve this problem, featuring indie RPGs “at the front of the store rather than the back.”

What started as a small inventory in his closet slowly grew in success, largely thanks to the rising popularity of solo journaling games. “Those are some of our bestsellers, and that’s a new thing that didn’t really exist five years ago.” After finding the space in late 2025, which had previously been occupied by Flowers for Dreams (now across the street), Tabletop Bookshelf opened its brick-and-mortar in March though maintains a strong online presence. “There is a desire for physical media, and one of our strengths is that we can tap into that,” Gibes affirms. “Physical connection gets people out of their phones, and people understand more and more that digital goods don’t necessarily have value when they’re controlled by someone who can pull it away whenever they want. There’s a new desire to have physical collections, and this is a gift shop—we already have people who say they cannot wait to come in for the holidays.”

Tabletop Bookshelf occasionally vends at conventions like Midwinter Gaming Convention and Gamehole Con. This past September, they participated in Riverwest’s Argren Faire as sponsor of Author Alley. Gibes mentions he is spending this fall designing a solo game.