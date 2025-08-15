Expand Taking Manhattan: The Extraordinary Events that Created New York and Shaped America by Russell Shorto 'Taking Manhattan: The Extraordinary Events that Created New York and Shaped America' by Russell Shorto

The often brilliant Russell Shorto already wrote about the Dutch colony of New Amsterdam in his 2004 book, Island at the Center of the World. With Taking Manhattan, he builds on that account, focusing on how the harbor town became foundational to American identity.

Until recently, the Dutch presence in the New World was regarded an anomaly by American historians and their role in shaping the future republic as negligible. Shorto takes them to task. New Amsterdam wasn’t free of bigotry but was an island of relative tolerance, free of the Puritanical zeal of New England. New Amsterdam looked like a Dutch town complete with windmill, and like its namesake was populated by Jews, Portuguese, French and other Europeans as well as Dutch settlers. Slavery existed, but at the same time, one of the town’s leading citizens was a woman born in Angola, free and owning property. Shorto sees New Amsterdam, in contrast to Boston, as a model for diversity.

New Amsterdam was also capitalism’s port of entry in the New World. The Dutch had invented many aspects of that economic system in the decades before occupying Manhattan and introduced those innovations to the American continent. After a tense stand-off, the Dutch surrendered to the British, who renamed the city New York but allowed its residents to do business as usual.

To his credit, Shorto tries to picture the region not from the eyes of distant governors but through the lives of its inhabitants, including the complex web of indigenous nations that fought each other and cut deals with the newcomers to their shores. “Humans are humans. Europeans were not smarter than Native Americans nor were Native Americans morally superior to Europeans,” he writes.

