The Alex Ross Marvel Comics Super Villains Poster Book, by Alex Ross

The Alex Ross Marvel Comics Super Villains Poster Book

Alex Ross has won multiple awards as a comic book artist and writer working in both universes—DC as well as Marvel. The Alex Ross Marvel Comics Super Villains Poster Book is an oversize volume reproducing one special project, the figures from his mural intended for Marvel’s New York office. Ross’ challenge is culling through the rogue’s gallery and choosing who to include. “Those who made this cut were determined based upon repeated appearances throughout the last several decades and by cultural impact,” he writes.

The poster-size pages include vivid, colorful representations of Emma Frost (“intimidating before she exerts her mutant powers”), the winged Mysterio, flame-headed Dormammu and 34 others, suitable for removing and framing. Ross dedicates his book to the late Steve Ditko, the mind behind Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, the principal adversaries to this cast of villains.