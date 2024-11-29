‘The Anxiety Club: How to Survive Modern Life’ by Frederic Fangeti Catherine Meyer and Pauline Aubry

Expand The Anxiety Club by Fanget, Meyer and Aubrey

As the theory goes, a little anxiety is necessary to keep us on our toes. But too much is debilitating, paralyzing. The Anxiety Club is a graphic self-help book by psychotherapist Frederic Fanget and psychology writer Catherine Meyer (with illustrations by Pauline Aubry). Fangeti specializes in anxiety, generalized as well as agoraphobia, obsessive compulsive disorder, self-esteem, social anxiety … the list goes on.

“Anxiety is there to defend against danger, like the warning of a fire alarm,” the authors write, but when that alarm goes off too often and too loudly, it leads to overthinking, brooding—an overestimation of danger and an underestimation of our capacity to face it. Their advice is cleverly drawn, relying on the insights of cognitive behavioral therapy to help us self-diagnose and solve our anxiety problems.

