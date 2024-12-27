Expand The Bones of Bascom Hall by Betsy Draine and Michael Hinden

When old human bones are discovered in UW-Madison’s Bascom Hall, husband-and-wife crime solvers are drawn into the case. Betsy Draine and Michael Hinden, English professor emeriti at Madison, return with another Nora Barnes-Toby Sandler mystery, their fictional academics putting their skills to use on a cold case. Along with real Madison places, the novel names real people (jazz pianist Ben Sidran) and events (1970’s Sterling Hall bombing) which become points of interest for those in the know. Don’t know if Draine and Hinden coinend the term “militant ignorance” to describe a rightwing university regent, but the phrase is widely applicable to the times in which we live.

Get The Bones of Bascom Hall at Amazon here.