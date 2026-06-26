Expand The British are Coming: The Graphic Edition Vol. 1, by Rick Atkinson, Nora Neus and Federico Pietrobon

Pulitzer Prize-winner Rick Atkinson took home several awards for The British are Coming, his account of the American Revolution’s early battles. Journalist Nora Neus and illustrator Federico Pietrobon adapted Atkinson’s book into a graphic history in time for 250. It opens with the Boston Tea Party’s tax protest and concludes with the fall of Boston to George Washington’s forces. Neus distills the historical context in short sentences and speech bubbles, and Pietrobon illustrates the chronicle of events frame by frame in vibrant hues.

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