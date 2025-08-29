Expand The Compleat Angler: A Graphic Adaptation by Izaak Walton and Gareth Brookes 'The Compleat Angler: A Graphic Adaptation' by Izaak Walton and Gareth Brookes

Retreating from the political chaos of 17th century England, Izaak Walton went fishing. His book, The Compleat Angler, has gone through many editions, and has now been adapted in graphic form by artist-appreciator Gareth Brookes. The essence of Walton’s book is rendered through an interesting contrast of forms, including linocut printmaking and ink drawings on bamboo paper. The Compleat Angler wasn’t intended as a guidebook to Walton’s favorite ponds and streams, or a catalog of fishing gear, but an appreciation for the solitary pursuit of relaxed recreation and a meditation on nature’s beauty.

