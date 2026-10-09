Expand The Defector, by Richard Kerbaj

Anyone who’s read John Le Carré knows the story. The dangerous, often deadly spy game takes place inside a mirrored world of distorted reflections and uncertain perspectives. With The Defector, British journalist Richard Kerbaj pours over declassified documents to reconstruct, in a sometimes confusing, hopping back-and-forth manner, several true-life episodes.

What’s clear is that the KGB was fiendishly clever, bugging and wiretapping foreign embassies, entrapping diplomats through sexual blackmail, maintaining hard-to-evade surveillance. The CIA had a man on the inside of the KGB, Pyotr Popov, before the Soviets caught and executed him. Washington wanted to know how he was discovered. Did the KGB have a mole inside the CIA?

The gist is that the CIA’s counter-intelligence chief, James Jesus Angleton got lost inside the conspiratorial maze, duped by Anatoly Golitsyn, a KGB “defector,” likely an actor in an elaborate Soviet disinformation campaign. Britain’s MI5 had their hands on a real KGB defector, Oleg Lyalin, who provided the Brits with a stream of useful insights into the agency he once served.

The final chapter leaps from the Cold War to the present, outlining the unexpected career of a former KGB agent who rose to become Russia’s authoritarian leader, Vladimir Putin. Schooled in the agency’s duplicity, Putin hasn’t flinched at assassinating dissidents even when they fled overseas, a practice employed by the KGB to deter defection.

Get The Defector on Amazon here.