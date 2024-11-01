‘The Endless Refrain – Memory, Nostalgia, and the Threat to New Music’ by David Rowell

Expand The Endless Refrain by David Rowell

Why is the connection between music and memory so powerful? And why do some of us get a jolt from the same songs over a lifetime while others never tire of seeking out new sounds?

David Rowell digs into those questions in his book The Endless Refrain – Memory, Nostalgia, and the Threat to New Music. From Muzak to MTV to streaming services, Rowell asks why conformity and comfort drive so many personal playlists. He also dives into the financially lucrative, if murky, waters of tribute acts--where one ranking puts homage to The Carpenters one notch above The Ramones.

Here in Milwaukee, where cover bands and tribute acts remain popular from church festivals to corporate holiday parties, does Rowell’s thesis have legs? With a thriving local music scene and a radio station that is built on anything but overplayed hits we are also swamped by the music Rowell investigates, you tell me.

