Expand The Future of Bananas, by James Dale

Rarely does a science writer write as well, as clearly, as James Dale. His The Future of Bananas is a slender, cogent book on a subject few of us have considered—a fruit we take for granted, bananas.

In the wild, bananas take many forms and sizes. They are often thinner skinned than the store-boughts with seeds the size of pebbles. Little wonder that the planters and shippers who built the 19th and 20th century global food economy fixated on two closely related banana species, the Gros Michel and the Cavendish, seedless and sturdy fruit that can survive a long voyage on their way from the plantation to your breakfast. But monocultures are susceptible to disease. By the 1950s the Gros Michel fell prey to a fungus and was supplanted by its Cavendish cousin. And now, the Cavendish is threatened by a fungus that is spreading across continents.

What to do? Breeding was tried but the new banana failed to find a market for looking and tasting a bit different than the familiar variety. Dousing the acres where bananas grow with chemical fungicide has negative consequences. Organic bananas have lower yields for farmers and higher costs for consumers. Dale’s answer, and some will choke, is genetic modification.

As director of an Australian institute that has developed a genetically modified banana, Dale admittedly has a unique stake in his argument. He has been working carefully on the subject since the ‘90s, and points out that genetic modification occurs organically, at all times, in plants, with bacteria acting as “a natural genetic engineer.” What Dale and company is doing is to follow “Nature’s massive breeding program,” tweaking when necessary. Like many environmental disasters spurred by human development, the extinction of bananas for mass consumption can be saved, he argues, by the proper application of technology to the problem.

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Get The Future of Bananas on Amazon here.