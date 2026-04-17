Expand The Future of Fraud, by Becky Holmes

“Never before has fraud been so rife in the world,” Becky Holmes declares near the onset of The Future of Fraud. She’s the writer-voice of @deathtospinach, an X account whose mission is to out fraudsters. The technology that carries her message worldwide is also made-to-order for frauds and scams of all kinds. She takes to task social media companies for failing to do “anywhere near enough to tackle fraud on their platforms” and insists, for good reason, that the guardrails will have to be installed and maintained by governments.

Fraud is as old as humanity, yet “technology is making it easier for the bad guys,” she writes. Internet banking, online shopping and personal data, remote work, even our cellphones, provide new holes for sharks to swim through. As tech-makers devise new safeguards, scammers find new workarounds in an arms race with no foreseeable end.

Writing with the smart British humor of a tech-savvy Bridgette Jones, Holmes distills her insights into a compact, cogent handbook. Beware: all the old analog tricks, from the Spanish prisoner to the Nigerian prince, have migrated online, and AI’s capacity for deep fakes could have you swear it’s your mother on the phone from her Danube cruise, saying she was robbed and asking for a loan. However, The Future of Fraud isn’t all doomsaying. AI might even enable the cops to catch the crooks. “Fortunately, our world has more good people than bad, and some of those good people are incredibly clever,” Holmes asserts. But be careful.

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Pre-order The Future of Fraud on Amazon here.