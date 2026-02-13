Expand The Future of Travel, by Daniel Maurer

For the sophisticated traveler, the journey was all about learning, being surprised by life’s diversity. Increasingly, however, it’s about selfies in front of landmarks in experiences cut to TikTok scale. Daniel Maurer, a credentialed travel writer (New York Times, The Daily Beast), reflects on his disillusion in The Future of Travel. He has many well thought complaints.

In a world of digi-savvy influencers, even the worth of his celebrity role model, Anthony Bourdain, is eclipsed by stupid tourist babble. But even tourist babble’s days are numbered as AI influencers (“easier for brands to control”) are muscling the humanoids aside. When Maurer found an error from on WhatsApp, the bot refused to admit she was mistaken.

Cheap airfare and Airbnb’s have swelled the ranks of tourists, overrunning once beautiful getaways, shoving residents aside and (especially Airbnbs) driving up the cost of living for locals in many destination cities. All that extra tip money isn’t keeping up with rising rents. Being an expat was once romantic, literary, creative. Now, many expats are remote workers stretching their dollars or euros, sometimes at the expense of native residents. “Be careful what you write,” said one genuine bohemian in Mexico, “because you might make an influx in the gentrification with your words.” Too many tourists spoil everything for locals—and for tourists.

