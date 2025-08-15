Expand The Great Betrayal: The Struggle for Freedom and Democracy in the Middle East By Fawaz A. Gerges 'The Great Betrayal: The Struggle for Freedom and Democracy in the Middle East' By Fawaz A. Gerges

The picture drawn of the Middle East in The Great Betrayal is of a region beset by authoritarian dictators, furnished with personality cults and sustained through crony capitalism. According to its author, a London School of Economics international relations professor, “the Arab region is the only developing area in the world where income poverty rose in the last decade.” Unlike commentators who blame the problems on cultural defects, tribalism and the alleged incompatibility of Islam with democracy, Fawaz A. Gerges holds foreign governments responsible, first the British and French, then the Americans and Russians, who propped up client dictators, sometimes for proxy wars but mostly to exploit natural resources, especially oil.

Gerges is optimistic that the region’s people will successfully rise up and change their political-economic depression. “It is not a question of whether protestors will achieve their aims but rather when,” he insists. Gerges admits that it will be a long struggle.

