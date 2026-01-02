Expand The Hours are Long, But the Pay is Low: A Curious Life in Independent Music, by Rob Miller

In 1993, Rob Miller cofounded Bloodshot Records, the Chicago indie that nurtured Neko Case, Waco Brothers and Old 97’s, and became the unlikely post-major label refuge for Alejandro Escovedo and Graham Parker. He helped coin a description to fit his eccentric roster, “insurgent country.” But one term can’t cover it all. In his memoir, titled with affectionate irony, The Hours are Long, But the Pay is Low, he also calls it “roots music.”

Although he tells some stories about the artists on Bloodshot— their musical and musical careers while avoiding scandals and rumors—Miller’s focus is broader. The Hours are Long is a lament for the weird old America of not-so-long-ago, paved over by cultural and digital homogenization. (He extolls resistance through the growing “appreciation for locality and craftsmanship”).

Labels such as Bloodshot met tough sailing in the social media epoch, and not just from the dominant role on the worldwide web of a handful of faceless behemoths (OK, X has a face, an ugly pasty one). The problem is that the public has been sold on cheapness and convenience, leaving fewer pennies for musician-producers and encouraging the shrinking of imagination. There was value in finding music through physical search. A platter of algorithmic suggestions is no substitute. “When one has access to everything, how does anything stand out or sink in?” he worries.

Miller was a self-professed music geek who transformed his passion for collecting records to releasing records by artists who shared his affinity. “Insurgent country”? Miller wasn’t the first to connect the dots between punk and old-time music, but his personal tastes extend to everything from Booker T to Wire. Perhaps his inclination toward “atypical roots” came from his revulsion against the knucklehead fundamentalism that grew up within hardcore.

Bankrolled by day jobs, Bloodshot finally slipped from his hands during the pandemic. Like that label’s catalog, The Hours are Long testifies to “the weirdness and beauty in our forgotten history and the designs and delusions of dreamers.”

