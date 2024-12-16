The late Nikki Giovanni, Renowned Black Poet, Graced Milwaukee in 1987

× Expand Photo by Brett Weinstein via Wikimedia Commons Nikki Giovanni Nikki Giovanni in 2008

The great Nikki Giovanni—a widely acclaimed Black poet-author who loved Milwaukee—passed away on Dec. 9 of lung cancer, in Blacksburg, Virginia. She was 81.

Widely known as the “Princess of Black Poetry,” this true literary trailblazer’s published works spanned some 50 years.

As a long-time fellow-writer, I admired her wondrous craft. And she was smart, tough, nice looking and a streetwise poet without peer.

When we talked here in town in January 1987 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, she was a slim, robust 43, who wrote for kids, adults, Blacks and whites. And the vivacious Nikki didn’t only write saleable poetry—her stock in trade. She wrote newspaper columns, books and made memorable television appearances where she sounded on anybody she felt needed it.

Outspoken Advocate

She told me she always had a soft spot for Milwaukee and prided herself on being a sports fan with the courage of her convictions. For example, she cheered the Denver Broncos over the New York Giants (she was wrong) in that year’s Super Bowl, and Michael Spinks over Mike Tyson (she was wrong again) for boxing’s heavyweight championship. But she was too proud to care.

How I’d really have loved to have known a Black female like Nikki when I was growing up in Milwaukee. Hindsight.

Regardless of the subject, this stand-up, poet-activist – who, in 1987, had authored 14 books in the previous 18 years and taught creative writing at Rutgers, Ohio State and Mount St. Joseph. In so doing, she never brooked any nonsense.

For me, Nikki first became known as more than an articulate, outspoken advocate of equal rights in 1978, when my journalist wife interviewed her for a Cleveland newspaper and came away full of admiration. Back then, she had some witty words of criticism for President Carter, former President Nixon and former Miss America finalist Anita Bryant. The latter, if you recall, was gaining a lot of attention for her anti-homosexual rantings.

Jam-Packed Milwaukee Audience

While in town, Nikki wowed a jam-packed audience at Uihlein Hall of the Performing Arts Center, as guest speaker for Milwaukee’s fourth annual celebration of the life and goals of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As usual, she pulled no punches.

One of her targets that night was athletes who do drugs. “They’re just thugs,” she said, naming the likes of Olden Polynice, of the University of Virginia, and Quintin Dailey, of the Los Angeles Clippers. And when I asked what she thought of the Milwaukee Bucks recent signing of John Lucas—who has a history of drug abuse—she replied. “His drug problem makes him a thug. I would question why Milwaukee signed him.”

Commenting on the significance of the national holiday for Dr. King, Nikki was equally to the point. “The man in Arizona did a childish thing,” she said, referring to Gov. Evan Mecham’s decision to rescind his state’s holiday for King. “I’m sure there must be a stronger word, but you get my meaning.”

Describing Dr. King as one “who comes along maybe just once,” Nikki said it was unfair to try to place his mantle on other Black leaders, such as the Rev. Jesse Jackson. “He who comes off only as a very good man” compared to Dr. King—“the greatest man of the 20th century.”

Love and Support

What Black people can do, according to Nikki, is start loving each other and stop getting down on those of us who get ahead. “Believe it or not, I still get excited when I see a Black person on TV. I want him or her to do well. And that’s important.”

Nikki said the subject of Black leadership was prominent in her latest, nearly completed book of essays “Sacred Cows…And Other Edibles.” And she was especially concerned with those individuals who don’t listen or talk to the Black community.

“How can you lead if you’re out of touch,” she asked. She feels the same goes for Black people who have improved their lot and moved away. “We’ve lost the middle class,” she said, “and we need them. But they also need us.”

After 1987, when we met in Milwaukee, Nikki has amassed hundreds of awards for her poetry anthologies, poetry recordings and non-fiction essays, including the Langston Hughes Award for Distinguished Contributions to Arts and Letters and the NAACP image award. And she was named one of Oprah Winfrey’s “25 Living Legends.” In 2017, Nikki read the poem “My sister and me,” and called herself and her sister “two little chocolate girls.” Then she said, “Sometimes you write a poem because, dammit, you want to.”

Yes, the straight-forward, pro-Black Nikki Giovanni, who sadly left us at 81, reportedly was alert until the end. May she rest in peace.