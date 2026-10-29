The Local Bookery Specializes in Fantasy, Banned Books and Worldly Must-Reads

× Expand Photo Courtesy of The Local Bookery The Local Bookery

A new, woman and immigrant-co-owned independent bookstore celebrates its grand opening this weekend. The Local Bookery, located within The Local Makery (2289 Luddington Ave. in Wauwatosa) invites community members to stop in on Saturday, October 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. for festivities that will feature food, vendors, music, coffee, trick-or-treating and other family-friendly activities, plus book signings by Christine Kannapel, author of The King’s Promise.

The Local Bookery serves as an extension to The Local Makery’s existence as a wine and beer bar, hub for arts and crafts programming and home to four resident cats. The shop will specialize in three main areas: fantasy (including literary role-playing games), banned books and worldly must-reads from cultures and communities across the globe—with an emphasis on Palestinian literature. Folks may come in, sip a glass of wine and get lost in a fantasy novel or discover a book that expands one’s perspective.

Expand Photo Courtesy of The Local Bookery The Local Bookery

“What makes us different is the experience,” co-owner Khaula Kai explains. “We’re not just selling books; we’re bringing together a bookstore, wine bar, creative workshops and community events under one roof. You can come in for a book and end up making a candle, meeting a local artist or spending an afternoon talking about your latest read with a complete stranger.”

Kai and co-owner Tim Walsh opened The Local Makery in late 2024 with the simple idea of “creating a space where people can slow down, get creative, and connect with their community,” as Kai describes. The Local Bookery felt like the logical next step to that vision, and the owners’ hope is for it to become the kind of place someone stumbles upon and finds it to be exactly what they need in their life. “Books, creativity, wine, and conversation have always gone hand in hand for me,” Kai adds. “I wanted to create something that felt less like a traditional business and more like a second home, where you could come alone and still feel like you belonged.”

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