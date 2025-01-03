The Miraculous from the Material: Understanding the Wonders of Nature’ by Alan Lightman

Expand The Miraculous from the Material by Alan Lightman

Alan Lightman has an unusual dual occupation. He’s a physicist and a novelist, a materialist who sometimes experiences “spiritual” connections with the cosmos. Maybe it’s just that he hasn’t lost the capacity for holding nature in awe. Although he doesn’t believe in miracles, he sees the miraculous in nature.

The Miraculous from the Material is his A-Y—Atmosphere through Yosemite Firefall—guide to the wonders he has studied. Humans are appended to the book as a coda to explain our apparently unique ability to explain our surroundings and communicate our findings. His view is highly personal. Growing up in Tennessee, he was dazzled by the fireflies, “a concert of light, where the cost of admission is simply the willingness to be present in the world and observe what’s going on.”

