Expand The Quest for El Dorado: Sir Walter Raleigh and the Search for the City of Gold by David Gibbins

Sir Walter Raleigh (1544-1618) is one of those names from British history. We’ve heard of him, but what did he actually do? Was he the guy who laid his coat across a puddle, allowing Queen Elizabeth to pass without wetting her feet?

I approached David Gibbins’ book on Raleigh with what could charitably be called mild interest but quickly became fascinated. Gibbins is a novelist and archeologist, a skill combination bringing research together with storytelling in beautifully shaped sentences and lustrous paragraphs. I was hooked, less at first on Raleigh’s life than with Gibbins’ descriptions.

As it turns out, the subject of The Quest for El Dorado is worthy. Raleigh was a 16th century English explorer of the northeast corner of South America, roughly Guyana today. This meant braving the hostile Spanish who claimed the region, an additional set of dangers for a transatlantic mission in those sailing ship years. Will Raleigh’s journeys be condemned nowadays as imperialist? Well, if he acted on behalf of queen and country, he brought no slaves to the New World and was scrupulous in his relations with the Indigenous. He laid down the law to his crew: no rape, to theft, treat the Natives “with all courtesy.”

Raleigh was looking for gold. Like several of his Spanish contemporaries, he thought there was a city of gold concealed somewhere in the unexplored reaches of the Americas. Greedy? The profit motive made his expeditions possible and yet, he packed idealism in his baggage. One of his shipmates was the poet John Dunne, who composed critical verses on the cost of war and empire in human lives.

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Raleigh never found his gold. Caught in political intrigue, he was imprisoned for a time in the Tower of London with the aristocratic alchemist Henry Percy, the “Wizard Earl.” The two men were comfortably housed with their extensive personal libraries at arm’s reach. Raleigh was a man of action and thought, a scholarly adventurer. He was reprieved, given a second chance to sail to South America, but upon returning home, was arrested again on bogus charges of treason. This time Raleigh lost his head to the executioner.

Ironically, Raleigh was on the right path in South America. Gold was later found in the region he explored.

Get The Quest for El Dorado on Amazon here.