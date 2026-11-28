Expand The Space Behind the Face: Life Stories by Robert Wilson with Keith McDermott

Director-choreographer Robert Wilson (1941-2025) collaborated with Philip Glass, Allen Ginsberg, Lou Reed, John Cage and Arvo Pärt (who told him, “You understand silence”). Wilson directed Wagner, Shakespeare, Goethe and Ibsen. He honored the past and looked for the future.

Rather than a chronological autobiography (an often-dull format), Wilson worked with actor-writer Keith McDermott to fashion a long sequence of vignettes. In no particular order, Wilson hops between events and encounters. The process allows him to skip the dull parts (were there any?) and compose a memoir not unlike his resume, with its multiple projects on many continents.

Celebrities are numerous in The Space Behind the Face, yet the most moving passages concern his 1972 imprisonment in Greece under that country’s military dictatorship. The prison provided inmates with no food. Families brought meals to their relatives, and the prisoners shared what little they had with Wilson. Jacqueline Onassis pulled the strings that secured his release.

Get The Space Behind the Face on Amazon here.