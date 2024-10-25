‘The Strange Tales of Oscar Zahn Volume 1’ by Tri Vuong

Expand The Strange Tales of Oscar Zahn by Tri Vuong

“In this half existence which is my life …” says Oscar Zahn, explaining himself. The webtoon star is now the protagonist of a graphic novel (or really, a graphic short story collection). Zahn is a skull with a hat, hovering over his trench-coated body like a ghoulish ‘40s PI. However grotesque in appearance, he may be, he’s the good guy, a rescuer of lost souls who finds that the dead are just as haunted as the living. Canadian writer-illustrator Tri Vuong has fun with the conventions of gothic literature and examines his country’s history in a side story on Zahn in World War I.