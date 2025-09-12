Expand The Third Coast: America’s Great Lakes Shoreline by David Zurick

Creative projects triggered by the Covid pandemic continue to appear. The 2020 disruption led photographer David Zurick to travel the shoreline of the Great Lakes, producing a beautiful portfolio of the natural and built landscapes, and the ways they often merge together.

Zurick arranged the photographs by lake and season, beginning with winter—Lake Superior, including a remarkable rock formation rising from the ice of the Apostle Islands and a stunning composition of snowbanks and a power station in Ashland County. Spring—Lake Michigan, skips Wisconsin entirely; followed by Summer—Erie and Ontario; and Autumn, Lake Huron.

In his introduction, Jerry Dennis (author of The Living Great Lakes) worries about the ecological future but finds optimism in remembering how human ingenuity overcame the plague of alewives that nearly ruined the lakes in the ‘60s.

Buy The Third Coast on Amazon here.