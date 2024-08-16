Expand The Uncommon Life of Danny O’Connell by Steve Wiegand

Former Milwaukee Braves infielder Danny O’Connell wasn’t a star or even the answer to an obscure trivia question. Steve Wiegand’s biography The Uncommon Life of Danny O’Connell digs deep into the history of America, baseball cards and the backstory of a player whose career on the field and as a coach spanned 1946-64.

While O’Connell’s baseball card may be known as a “common,” Wiegand’s book is filled with stories, box score-level stats and the kind of minutiae that baseball geeks thrive on. The author also weaves in the story of post-World War II America, the sport’s challenges with integration and how baseball cards went from kids play to million-dollar fetishes.

