The World After Gaza: A History by Pankaj Mishra

Pankaj Mishra’s intellectual life, his worldview, was shaped in large measure by Jewish writers and his Brahmin family’s admiration for Israel—a democracy that repeatedly fended off massive assaults from their authoritarian neighbors. Visiting Israel gave him a shock. The West Bank settlers and the growing right-wing fervor in Israeli put him in mind of the arrogant imperialism most of the world shook off in the last century.

The World After Gaza is the Indian-born writer’s indictment of the Israeli government’s reaction to the mass murders of October 7, but the argument he makes has wider scope. With anger and eloquence, he speaks to the West’s (but is it only the West’s?) reflexive attitude of reducing people in calamity who don’t look like us into “an anonymous mass of victims unworthy of serious consideration.” Mishra offers uncomfortable reminders that Nazi Germany held no monopoly on racism as a governing principle and that old, unresolved problems have a way of returning with renewed vigor.

