Think Like a Mathematician: Simple Tools for Complex Everyday Problems, by Junaid Mubeen

“It takes a leap of imagination to contemplate life outside of three dimensions,” writes Junaid Mubeen. Mathematics can help us make that leap, and that’s not all.

Early in Think Like a Mathematician, Mubeen (an Oxford-educated mathematician) discounts the notion that math can solve all problems. Love and human relations generally are too sticky and subjective to be confined or defined by mathematical formulas. On the other hand, skeptics of advanced math education ask, “When will we need that?” Mubeen’s answer is that even mathematical principles once thought arcane have become the basis for the technology that runs our material world. And on a quotidian level, math can be “a collection of portable thinking tools that enrich the way we see the world.”

Think Like a Mathematician is an engaging text that, among many other things, encourages readers to break free from the mindless binaries that restrict our thinking and our lives.

