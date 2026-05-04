Expand This Is Where the Serpent Lives, by Daniyal Mueenuddin

Daniyal Mueenuddin’s This Is Where the Serpent Lives is a novel about Pakistan. Formally ambitious yet accessible, it leaps between decades, from the ‘50s through the 2010s, skipping among characters, some of whom never meet, and between social classes. The author has led a decidedly distinct life. He was brought up in Lahore, Pakistan and Elroy, Wis., and graduated from Yale Law School before becoming a storywriter published in The New Yorker and Granta. He now “divides his time between Oslo, Norway, and his farm in Pakistan’s South Punjab.”

So, he’s not writing from a far distance about Pakistan’s upper class, ensconced in vast estates, educated in the best American schools, and jetting to Europe on holiday? One imagines the novel will not be well-received in Pakistan for its depiction of that nation’s pervasive corruption and the poverty of its lower classes who toil as servants, tenant farmers and streetcorner entrepreneurs. Social mobility is possible, but as Saqib, one of the protagonists, learns the hard way, rising entails treachery and danger.

The seeds of Saqib’s ambition are planted while accompanying his father, a gardener on the estate of Hisham and his wife, Shahnaz. Hisham is a genial but cynical magnate in love with the good life and Shahnaz is the sophisticated daughter of diplomats. She decides she sees something in the boy and brings Saqib to their mansion in the city where he is mentored by Bayazid, an orphan who grew to become the family’s chauffeur and enforcer. As Saqib rises in the family’s estimation, he devises a plan to make them money by introducing modern agriculture to fallow land—twined with an elaborate scheme to pocket some of the revenue for his own future. He has seen Hisham and Shahnaz’s life up close, and want in. The novel’s gnawing question becomes: how hard will he fall?

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Mueenuddin writes in deft strokes as he delineates a cast that of character spanning his country’s society. If such a thing as “the Great Pakistani novel” is imaginable, this would be a strong candidate. The intricacies of Pakistan’s enduring feudalism are presented lightly but without averting the reader’s eyes to the violence that ultimately supports a status quo stubborn in the face of reform. Saqib’s ambitions and quandaries hold interest through the final page.

Get This Is Where the Serpent Lives on Amazon here.