Typophoto: New Typography and the Reinvention of Photography by Jessica D. Brier

Modernism and commercial design? The san serif type font comes immediately to mind, but photography also occupied a central role in the work of Bauhaus instructor Laszlo Moholy-Nagy and other visually daring designers of a century ago. Photography was nothing new when the Bauhaus began, but inserting photos into layouts to jar the viewer from complacency was among the design school’s aims.

Moholy-Nagy coined the term “typophoto” to describe the new convergence of words and pictures, “predictive of a future in which visual literacy would be dominant,” writes Vassar professor Jessica D. Brier. Moholy-Nagy’s colleagues, often working for industry, stressed visual efficiency in a society whose tempo, whose data bombardment, already struck observers as a drastic psychological change from the past.

