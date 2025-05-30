Typophoto: New Typography and the Reinvention of Photography by Jessica D. Brier

(University of Minnesota Press)

by

Modernism and commercial design? The san serif type font comes immediately to mind, but photography also occupied a central role in the work of Bauhaus instructor Laszlo Moholy-Nagy and other visually daring designers of a century ago. Photography was nothing new when the Bauhaus began, but inserting photos into layouts to jar the viewer from complacency was among the design school’s aims.

Moholy-Nagy coined the term “typophoto” to describe the new convergence of words and pictures, “predictive of a future in which visual literacy would be dominant,” writes Vassar professor Jessica D. Brier. Moholy-Nagy’s colleagues, often working for industry, stressed visual efficiency in a society whose tempo, whose data bombardment, already struck observers as a drastic psychological change from the past.

