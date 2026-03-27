Expand Violent Femmes by Nic Brown

Nic Brown was just the right age when he heard the Violent Femmes’ debut album. He was a GenX teenager contending with the emotional uncertainty of adolescence who found a touchstone in Gordon Gano’s lyrics. Years later, as an English instructor at Clemson University, he revisits his formative inspiration in a book for the 33 1/3 series, simply titled, after that debut LP, Violent Femmes.

Brown interviewed the three original bandmembers and did his homework on Milwaukee in the early ‘80s. He gives a solid historical backdrop for his song by song reading of the album’s 10 tracks and gets all the old stories correct. Gano was drummed out of the National Honor Society when he performed “Gimme the Car” at Rufus King High accompanied by Brian Ritchie on bass. Drummer Victor DeLorenzo devised his unique percussion rig, the tranceophone, while playing with Ritchie in the Trance and Dance Band. Cold shouldered by alternative and mainstream music promoters, the nascent Femmes played at the Jazz Gallery and on street corners, where The Pretenders found them and added the trio to their Oriental Theater concert. The audience booed.

As Ritchie told Brown, the Femmes entered the recording studio aiming to avoid the “trappings” of ‘80s alt and rock conventions generally. The resulting album eschews new wave and sidesteps punk cliches, becoming something unique and timeless. While writing as a fan of Gano’s songs, Brown is well aware that the trio’s chemistry, and the unusual mix of folk, jazz and avant-garde influences DeLorenzo and Ritchie brought to the band, endowed those songs with sonic character they would never have achieved if Gano had fallen in with dull company.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Brown gets the story and the music right. Maybe someday 33 1/3 will devote a book to the Femmes’ most adventurous album, their follow-up, Hallowed Ground.

Pre-order Violent Femmes on Amazon here.