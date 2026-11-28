Expand Voice of a Century: The Life and Artistry of Marian Anderson by Anthony Tommasini

Marian Anderson is most remembered for a concert that almost didn’t happen. The opera singer was slated for Washington, D.C.’s Constitution Hall—but the management barred her for being Black. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt intervened, moving the concert to the Lincoln Memorial. Anderson’s 1939 performance was a milestone on the march for civil rights.

Former New York Times critic Anthony Tommasini reflects on Anderson’s long career in his biography, Voice of a Century. He discovers that she wasn’t alone among African Americans in the early 20th century for seeking a career in concert music. Their stories have often been eclipsed by the success of their contemporaries in jazz and the legacy of blues.

Like many Black American vocalists, Anderson began singing in church. She grew up on spirituals, “sorrow songs” W.E.B. DuBois called them, expressing yearning for freedom and dignity in the face of hostility and prejudice. Anderson was also drawn from a young age to lieder, the art songs of German composers Schubert, Brahms and others. With grant money, she studied music in Germany in the early 1930s with the Nazis on the rise. She received a warm if surprised reception from German audiences and critics, some of them dumbfounded by the ability of a Black woman to fully inhabit the lyrics and melodies.

Throughout her career, Anderson balanced European art songs with Black spirituals; the spirituals represented both her roots and her entry card to American concert halls, whose managers were more familiar booking Black spiritual singers than Black women with operatic aspirations. Anderson performed magnificently in both realms.

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She was exemplary of African Americans striving for success against racial barriers, yet “characteristically guarded,” Tommasini writes. Like Jackie Robinson’s entry to the major leagues, she was aware that every word and gesture would be weighed by audiences. By the time she retired from the stage in 1964, Anderson was universally acknowledged. Her niche in the pantheon was assured.

Tommasini writes well throughout, guiding readers through the nuances of Anderson’s repertoire and explaining the cultural context of her ascent. Voice of the Century is one of the year’s finest biographies.

Get Voice of a Century on Amazon here.